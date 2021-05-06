Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 6th May 2021
00:29:29
About the session

As we fight Covid's 2nd wave, A discussion with Meena Ganesh, CEO & MD, Portea ,Praveen Nagpal, COO, BPL Medical Technologies,Sumeet Gupta, Director,Supply Management, Moglix, Dharmender Jhamb ,Vice President,Paytm talk about ABC’s of oxygen concentrators on episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Securing business operations in a multi-cloud environment: Here’s what experts say
00:44:25

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 5th May 2021
00:12:55

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 4th May 2021
00:12:33

"Comedy is serious business": Rajkumar Rao on doing comedy-based films
00:02:96

Rajkumar Rao's explains the motivation behind choosing unique roles
00:01:67

Rajkumar Rao's on having a career plan
00:01:33