From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 16th February.
00:13:28
About the session
FEATURING
Gautam Dutta
CEO, PVR
See More
See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Gautam Dutta shares the story of how PVR entered the D2C F&B space
Video not supported in your device
2 PVR CEO on consumer validation, success of PVR popcorn, and expansion plans
Video not supported in your device
3 Gautam Dutta on choosing which products to make under the PVR brand
Video not supported in your device
4 PVR CEO shares some ideas on how they can upsell POPMagic
Video not supported in your device
5 PVR CEO on movie pipeline and successes, and opening up post-lockdown
Full video of the session
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
NowPurchase CEO shares THREE learnings from the COVID crisis
00:02:95
Viraj Bahl's journey: A failed restaurant to Veeba's first order from Domino's
00:04:33
Dinesh Agarwal talks about operational challenges due to COVID and adapting to WFH
00:04:16
Abhishek Rungta talks about how businesses are likely to be impacted by COVID
00:03:86
Lairenjam Singh talks about JCRE, his skill development business
00:05:76
Rahul Khanna explains modeling and scenario analysis in hospitality during COVID
00:04:13