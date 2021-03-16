From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an interesting discussion with Ritu Verma Co-founder and Managing Partner Ankur Capital on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 16th March 2021
00:12:27
About the session
FEATURING
Ritu Verma
Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Ankur Capital
Top moments from the video
1 Founder shares the investment strategy of Ankur Capital's new fund
2 Ankur Capital founder on seeing strong fundraising momentum in 2021
3 Ritu Verma on market depth, and investment interest from industrial houses
4 Ankur Capital founder discusses the high valuations in India
5 Ankur Capital founder on the exits outlook in the Indian market
6 Ritu Verma outlines some sector trends in Indian VC investments
Full video of the session
