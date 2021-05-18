An Exclusive interview with Samira Gupta ,Founder & Chief Image Consultant, Auraa Image Management and Consulting, talk about the Mental Health in the Covid-19 pandemic on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 18th May 2021
00:16:02
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Randeep Hooda talks about his pets and why one should adopt street animals
00:02:02
Dharmendra Rangain on scaling and securing the Cisco Webex solution
00:02:14
Thyrocare MD on why Indians have higher immunity than citizens of other countries
00:02:33
Ashok Mittal on how PrestLoans navigated the COVID crisis
00:02:66
CEO on how Medikabazaar built features to address gaps in medical supply procurement
00:05:05
Anirudh Nopany on factors which curtailed lockdown's effects on Brik Oven
00:02:13