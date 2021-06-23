Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 22nd June 2021 | Divij Bajaj, CEO, Power Gummies
00:10:52
About the session

From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an insightful discussion with Dvij Bajaj, CEO, Power Gummies on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory. 

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

DEEP DIVE into the motorcycle buy/rent landscape with Sasidhar Nandigam of CredR
00:05:35

Apollo Hospitals Chairman on providing world-class care at affordable prices
00:03:36

ICICI Lombard CFO on huge growth potential across insurance product lines
00:03:49

Human Beyond Resources | Dinesh Ramamurthi, Chief Human Resources Officer, OYO | Ep 07
00:25:06

Dinesh Patel narrates the story behind the founding of Protagonist Therapeutics
00:04:05

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 23rd June 2021 | Prabhkiran Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Bewakoof
00:14:14