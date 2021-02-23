Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 23rd February
00:13:30
About the session

Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an interesting discussion with Rohan Agarwal, Director at Consulting Firm RedSeeron this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory

FEATURING

Rohan Agarwal
Director, RedSeer
See More See Less
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 RedSeer Director describes aspects of the online grocery growth explosion
Video not supported in your device
2 "This is just the start": Rohan Agarwal outlines RedSeer's e-grocery thesis
Video not supported in your device
3 RedSeer Director on how the e-grocery landscape will shape up in the future
Video not supported in your device
4 Rohan Agarwal on how RedSeer thinks about e-grocery valuations
Full video of the session
 Back to top
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Muthoot Finance MD on addressing liquidity needs during the pandemic
00:02:06

SBI Chairman on how crises create opportunities for reform
00:01:25

CEO highlights TWO key aspects of change at BabyChakra during the pandemic
00:02:05

Druva CEO on the company's resilience to the pandemic
00:01:01

Anshuman Bapna outlines Terra.do's business and inspiration behind setting it up
00:02:54

Rajat Mathur's advice for organizations and individuals during the pandemic
00:05:21