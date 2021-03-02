Get the latest update on everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day, along with an interesting discussion with Neha Motwani Founder & CEO , Fitternityon this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 2nd March 2021
00:13:01
About the session
FEATURING
Neha Motwani
Founder & CEO, Fitternity
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Fitternity founder on pivoting during COVID and recovery in early 2021
Video not supported in your device
2 Neha Motwani on Fitternity's post-COVID recovery
Video not supported in your device
3 Neha Motwani on the Fitternity-Cure.fit partnership
Video not supported in your device
4 Neha Motwani on expansion plans for Fitternity's OnePass offering
Video not supported in your device
5 Neha Motwani on Fitternity's growth tragets
Video not supported in your device
6 Neha Motwani outlines the scope of the Fitternity-Cure.fit partnership
Video not supported in your device
7 Neha Motwani on navigating the fitness industry as a woman
Full video of the session
