Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 2nd March 2021
00:13:01
About the session

Get the latest update on everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day, along with an interesting discussion with Neha Motwani Founder & CEO , Fitternityon this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory

FEATURING

Neha Motwani
Founder & CEO, Fitternity
Top moments from the video
1 Fitternity founder on pivoting during COVID and recovery in early 2021
2 Neha Motwani on Fitternity's post-COVID recovery
3 Neha Motwani on the Fitternity-Cure.fit partnership
4 Neha Motwani on expansion plans for Fitternity's OnePass offering
5 Neha Motwani on Fitternity's growth tragets
6 Neha Motwani outlines the scope of the Fitternity-Cure.fit partnership
7 Neha Motwani on navigating the fitness industry as a woman
Full video of the session
