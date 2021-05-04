Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 4th May 2021
00:12:33
About the session

Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an insightful conversation with Arjun Malhotra, Partner, Good Capital on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory

See More See Less
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

How is Swiggy performing during lockdown
00:03:02

PolicyBazaar CEO illustrates strategic calls based on macro perspectives and data
00:04:02

Sujeet Kumar on challenges involved in delivering essential services during the lockdown
00:04:98

K Ganesh on execution challenges and their resolution in the FeedMy Campaign
00:05:92

How CoronaOven's unique design helps you disinfect any object with UV light
00:02:01

Gopala Krishna on the latest supply chain innovations at BigBasket
00:03:05