From the latest acquisitions to fundraisers, here are the latest updates from the startup ecosystem along with an interesting discussion with Ashish Fafadia, Partner, Blume Ventures on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 10th March 2021
00:15:22
Ashish Fafadia
From CA to mastering finance in startups
1 Ashish Fafadia talks about the new Blume Fund 1X
2 Ashish Fafadia on secondary markets, upcoming IPOs, and interest from family offices
3 Blume Ventures' Partner on portfolio companies expected to go for IPO
4 Ashish Fafadia shares his outlook on foreign VC investments in India
5 Ashish Fafadia explains why he is interested in the B2B startup space
