Get the latest update on everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day, along with an interesting discussion with Tarun Mehta Co-Founder, Ather on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday, 17th February
00:12:42
Tarun Mehta
Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy
1 Ather Energy CEO on bouncing back from lockdown dip
2 Tarun Mehta on adding capacity in line with Ather's expansion plans
3 Ather co-founder on how customer perception of EVs has shifted over time
4 Ather CEO on being a pioneer of innovations in EV, future upgrades, and pricing
5 Tarun Mehta on why entry of other EV players is beneficial for the market
6 Ather CEO on where government support is needed in increasing EV adoption
