Stay up-to-date with the latest in-depth reporting, news and breaking information on major changes in the startup ecosystem along with an interesting Interview with Prabhkiran Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Bewakoof on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 23rd June 2021 | Prabhkiran Singh, Co-founder & CEO, Bewakoof
00:14:14
About the session
See More
See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
DEEP DIVE into the motorcycle buy/rent landscape with Sasidhar Nandigam of CredR
00:05:35
Apollo Hospitals Chairman on providing world-class care at affordable prices
00:03:36
ICICI Lombard CFO on huge growth potential across insurance product lines
00:03:49
Human Beyond Resources | Dinesh Ramamurthi, Chief Human Resources Officer, OYO | Ep 07
00:25:06
Dinesh Patel narrates the story behind the founding of Protagonist Therapeutics
00:04:05
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Tuesday 22nd June 2021 | Divij Bajaj, CEO, Power Gummies
00:10:52