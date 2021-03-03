Here is everything interesting happening in and around the startup world for the day along with an interesting discussion with Revant Bhate, Co-founder & CEO, Mosaic Wellness on this episode of #DailyDispatch by YourStory
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 3rd March 2021
00:13:03
About the session
FEATURING
Revant Bhate
Co-Founder & CEO, Mosaic Wellness
Top moments from the video
Video not supported in your device
1 Mosaic CEO on how existing internal processes enabled smooth transition to WFH
Video not supported in your device
2 Mosaic CEO commends Indian startups for navigating the lockdown successfully
Video not supported in your device
3 "Capital available is a function of opportunities": Revant Bhate's funding outlook
Video not supported in your device
4 Mosaic Wellness CEO highlights KEY aspects venture capital funding today
Video not supported in your device
5 Revant Bhate's tips for aspiring entrepreneurs
Full video of the session
