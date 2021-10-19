Backed by prominent investors like Mirae Asset Venture and others, fintech player KreditBee has been facilitating professionals with instant personal business loans. Watch Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-founder and CEO, KreditBee talk about the company's growth story on this episode of Daily Dispatch!
Taking a leaf out of KreditBee’s growth book
00:11:39
