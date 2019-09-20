A

How DailyRounds is using AWS to move millions of files and optimise costs

Watch how AWS helps DailyRounds achieve close to 46-48 percent bandwidth and cost optimisation and seamlessly manage data.

By Team YS
20th Sep 2019
Founded in 2014, DailyRounds is a large online healthcare practitioner network that enables a community of doctors to share their cases, discuss and collaborate. The team of 200 is focused on e-detailing, which involves connecting the pharma industry with doctors to get data on prescription patterns, trends, side effects, etc.


Initially they struggled with delivery rates and a number of timeouts ensued. But all those issues have been resolved through AWS. "Very early on in the entrepreneurial journey, we found that tech is the most lean and cost-efficient way of doing our work and we have been using AWS since inception," says Deepu Sebin, Founder & CEO, DailyRounds.


Priyank Choubey, Co-founder and CTO, DailyRounds adds, "Amazon EC2 is the backbone of our infrastructure and we use Amazon S3 and Amazon CloudFront a lot, which delivers all the media services." Apart from that, they also use Amazon Lambda to move millions of files without too much of handholding and provisioning.


Watch how AWS helps DailyRounds achieve close to 46-48 percent bandwidth and cost optimisation and seamlessly manage data.

