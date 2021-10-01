Axis Mutual Fund's new offering Axis Balanced Advantage Fund serves the interests of both amateur and experienced investors. "It is a perfect offering for investors who are wary of market volatility, but still want to invest in equity," says Anupam Tiwari, Equity Fund Manager, Axis MF. Watch as he shares more insights about why balanced advantage funds are worth the hype and what investors can expect from the new scheme
Decoding Axis Balanced Advantage Fund
00:18:04
About the session
