Decoding 'Axis Nifty Next 50 Index Fund'
00:17:12
About the session

The Axis Nifty Next 50 Index Fund gives an investor the vehicle to invest in a collection of companies that have the scope to become market titans. Here's what Ashwin Patni, Head Products and Alternatives, Axis AMC has to say about what makes it a unique wealth creation tool. 

