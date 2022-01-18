The Axis Nifty Next 50 Index Fund gives an investor the vehicle to invest in a collection of companies that have the scope to become market titans. Here's what Ashwin Patni, Head Products and Alternatives, Axis AMC has to say about what makes it a unique wealth creation tool.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Decoding 'Axis Nifty Next 50 Index Fund'
00:17:12
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 3: Cracking the Product-Market Fit Holy Grail
00:18:31
Tete-a-Tech with Dream11
00:43:07
Unlocking the power of data for media, entertainment & advertisement
00:46:24
Tech applications to recharge business
00:45:33
Working Capital financing for D2C brands
00:02:06
Co build, Co innovate - Driving successful SaaS partnership
00:34:07