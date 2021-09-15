Watch Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder of ProfitWheel & Chairman of IAMAI Startup Committee, as he talks to YourStory CEO Shradha Sharma about how IAMAI Circle aims to support startups in their growth journey with an unbiased and transparent mentoring framework.
Decoding mentorship for startups
About the session
