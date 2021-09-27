In the wake of the pandemic, IT behemoth TCS launched a transformative operating model framework called Secure Borderless Workspaces, becoming the first company to introduce a location-independent work model. Milind Lakkad, EVP and Global Head, HR at TCS, says that it’s critical for the values of an employee and the organisation to be aligned for both to be successful. In this conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, he talks in detail about productivity challenges, hiring, onboarding processes, reimagining the supply chain and much more.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Decoding TCS’ work culture, values and hiring with Global HR Head Milind Lakkad
00:36:19
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Sunstone Eduversity: revolutionising higher education in India
00:22:49
Why a hybrid working model will be a win-win for everyone, explains RK Shenoy from Bosch
00:31:47
B2B commerce startup Moglix CEO on building "the catalogue for India"
00:28:41
In conversation with Sindhu Gangadharan, the first woman to lead German tech giant SAP India Labs
00:43:39
Amit Agarwal, India's first professional tech blogger, on 16 years of building a content business
00:18:40
Jupiter Founder Jitendra Gupta on building a neobank and a new era of financial services
00:33:59