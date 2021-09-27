Decoding TCS’ work culture, values and hiring with Global HR Head Milind Lakkad

In the wake of the pandemic, IT behemoth TCS launched a transformative operating model framework called Secure Borderless Workspaces, becoming the first company to introduce a location-independent work model. Milind Lakkad, EVP and Global Head, HR at TCS, says that it’s critical for the values of an employee and the organisation to be aligned for both to be successful. In this conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, he talks in detail about productivity challenges, hiring, onboarding processes, reimagining the supply chain and much more.