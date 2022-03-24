In the third episode of Super Shippers, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of Wow Skin Science shares his views on the booming D2C ecosystem, crucial role of logistics enablers and the inspiring growth journey of India’s favourite personal care brand.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Decoding Wow Skin Science’s inspirational growth journey
00:14:51
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Leaders’ playbook for elevating employee experience
00:38:46
Cloud Native Applications: Build for scale using containers and managed DB on Azure
00:34:39
Women need to internalise that their career is as important as their husband’s career, it’s not a secondary career in the household: Nandini S, SVP and Group Head - Organisation Development, Infosys.
00:19:09
Next Generation technology is here to spark the future of education
00:44:01
Decoding the book 'What the Heck do I do with my life' with Ravi Venkatesan and Shradha Sharma
00:28:22
Reimagine EdTech: Innovate for scalable platforms
00:37:13