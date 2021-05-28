Deep Kalra on his investments, and experiences mentoring new entrepreneurs
00:02:07
FEATURING

Deep Kalra
Founder & CEO, MakeMyTrip

Rajesh Magow
Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Amitabh Chaudhry's goal for Axis Bank
00:01:33

Abe Smith talks about the impact of COVID on Zoom
00:01:94

Abhinav Asthana narrates his journey as a programmer
00:02:44

Ritesh Agarwal on Using Exceptional Service to Drive Goodwill Generation
00:02:99

Bejul Somaia on Finding the Right Sectors to Invest in India
00:03:99

Taapsee Pannu on not saying "no" to opportunities
00:00:89