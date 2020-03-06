DeepSync at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

DeepSync focuses on audio-first content and removes the hassle of production audio completely. At Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Ishan Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, shares how their next goal is to be the biggest producer of audio, and how Amazon is the best engine to propel that growth.

By Vincent Arthur
6th Mar 2020
