DeepSync at Amazon AI Conclave 2019
DeepSync focuses on audio-first content and removes the hassle of production audio completely. At Amazon AI Conclave 2019, Ishan Sharma, Co-founder and CEO, shares how their next goal is to be the biggest producer of audio, and how Amazon is the best engine to propel that growth.
6th Mar 2020
