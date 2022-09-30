WayCool Foods Co-founder and MD Karthik Jayaraman talks of 'That Time When...' on Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies

00:30:54
About the session

WayCool Foods’ Co-founder and MD Karthik Jayaraman opens up about ‘That Time When…’ the startup faced challenges and adopted a soil-to-scale tech model to drive social impact and transform India’s food economy. Tune in to listen to the second episode of Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies India to know more about how the agri-tech startup achieved success using this innovative model. #Dellforstartups

If you are looking to scale up, make the most of what Dell for Startups has to offer. Click here to connect with a Dell representative today.

See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

WayCool Foods Co-founder and MD Karthik Jayaraman talks of 'That Time When...' on Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies
00:33:20

People management: The key to strengthen the innovation quotient of a company
00:35:38

Freecharge's Merchant Cash Advance seeks to build trust and bridge gaps in MSME Lending
00:10:15

How Windows 11 upgrade has improved my business productivity, Universe Power Systems’ Jeyalakshmi Venkatanarayan shares her story
00:09:43

Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies
00:26:53

Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies
00:25:00