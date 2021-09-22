Dharmil Sheth on early challenges in ramping up COVID testing in India
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Dharmil Sheth on early challenges in ramping up COVID testing in India
00:04:08
About the session
FEATURING
Dharmil Sheth
Co-Founder at PharmEasy .
T N Hari
Head HR, Big Basket
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
MoneyOnClick founder explains their business model and rationale
00:03:26
Rameswar Misra explains the technology behind TURMS apparel
00:01:47
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How did Wow! Momo Foods become the most valued homegrown QSR chain?
00:13:03
T N Hari's advice for white collar unemployed workers
00:02:26
Manuj Garg shares myUpchar's vision
00:01:04
Vivek Sunder talks about some experiences at Swiggy during lockdown
00:03:30