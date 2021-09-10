Dhivik A of Go GreenBOV on government subsidies and support for EVs
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Dhivik A of Go GreenBOV on government subsidies and support for EVs
00:02:57
About the session
FEATURING
Dhivik Ashok
CEO
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Classplus CEO on using technology to solve for user experience
00:01:21
Founder outlines several marketing and content strategy initiatives at FabAlley/Indya
00:03:51
Vineet Kumar on corporate responsibility in data sharing and protection
00:02:30
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What does the new drone policy 2021 mean for India?
00:27:45
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is PhonePe helping bring about better data transparency?
00:12:37
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | Inside Picart's $130 million fundraise
00:09:06