The fourth episode of Digirupt Finance: Conversations around Digital Innovations in Fintech, hosted by Comviva in association with YourStory, focused on digital lending. Listen from Juan Seco Delgado, SVP - Consumer Financial Services, JumiaPay; Vibhor Mundhada, SVP, Mashreq Bank; Bala Parthasarathy, CEO and Co-founder, Freo and Eunice R Gatama, Director - Africa Business, Yabx, on the evolution of digital lending in different regions, how to approach new-to-credit borrowers, getting security right in lending.
DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 04 | Digital Lending : Scripting Inclusive Success
01:09:38
