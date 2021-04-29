DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 01 | Digital Wallets: Transcending the Inflection Point

To discuss the role of digital wallets and their role in boosting a digital economy, Comviva, in association with YourStory, hosted the first episode of ‘Digirupt Finance: Conversations around Digital Innovations in FinTech’. The episode brought together global FinTech leaders like Eddie Chibi, CEO, Cassava Smartech, Zimbabwe; Hernando Rubio, Founder and CEO, Movii, Colombia; Sarath Chandra, CIO, Airtel Payments Bank, India and Srinivas Nidugondi, COO, Digital Financial Solutions, Mahindra Comviva, India. From discussing enabling security for high-volume businesses to exploring the possibilities of a cardless future, here's what they had to say.