DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 02 | Beyond Banking: Navigating the Digital Course
00:01:05
About the session

Comviva, a global leader in mobile solutions, brings to you 'Digirupt Finance': Conversations around Digital Innovations in Fintech'. The insightful series will bring together global fintech leaders to discuss how to navigate the future of fintech, from digital wallets, digital banking, payments, lending and beyond.

 

The second episode in this series ‘Digital Banking: Navigating the Digital Course‘ will deep-dive into enabling digital banking with smart digital integrations and building partnerships.

 

The speakers include Kalidas Ghose, CEO, FECredit, Vietnam & Co-Founder, UNO Bank Philippines, Samer Soliman, CEO, Arab Financial Services, Bahrain; Anish Achuthan, Co-founder and CEO of Open Financial Technologies; Raveesh Bhatnagar, SVP & Head of Digital Banking at IndusInd Bank.

You will get valuable insights on:

  • How banks should see themselves as digital or tech company with a banking license
  • The future of digital banking with smart digital integrations and building partnerships
  • How banks are leveraging or planning to leverage tech like open banking, APIfication, omni-channel experience, hyper personalisation
  • The actions banks need to take to transform into a digital-first enterprise by 2025 and rise beyond banking
  • The roadmap for neo banks in the banking and finance landscape

And more...

FEATURING

Anish Achuthan
Co-founder & CEO, Open

Kalidas Ghose
Vice Chairman & CEO, Vietnam Prosperity Bank Finance Company, Ltd. (FE CREDIT)

Samer Soliman
CEO, Arab Financial Services, Bahrain

Raveesh Bhatnagar
SVP & Head of Digital Banking, IndusInd Bank

Vivek Agrawal
VP & Head, Enterprise Business, Comviva
