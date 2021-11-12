DIGIRUPT Finance | Episode 03 | Digital Payment Payments Push in the Connected World

How can businesses leverage digital payments as growth levers? How can startups address security challenges & enable a seamless payments journey for merchants? Listen to this and more on the third episode of Digirupt Finance hosted by Comviva, in association with YourStory, featuring Pratyush Prasanna, SVP Merchant Payments, Gojek, Singapore; Khilan Haria, VP - Product Management, Razorpay; Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU and Gunjan Pradhan, Payments Head - India and ANZ, Netflix.