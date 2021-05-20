Dinesh Ajmera explains Atlassian's Bengaluru teams and structure
00:02:26
FEATURING

Dinesh Ajmera
Head of Engineering & Site lead, Atlassian
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Flexibility is the answer to improving gender diversity: Vinita Bali
00:03:14

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Thursday 20th May 2021
00:35:10

Sushmita Sen talks about Aarya and being selective in her choices
00:02:01

Is renewable energy a reality or just rhetoric? Sumant Sinha explains
00:02:06

Manoj Bajpayee on taking pride and embracing Bhojpuri
00:02:01

Alia Bhatt on instinct-based decision making
00:00:96