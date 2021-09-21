Dinesh Ajmera talks about his engineering background
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Dinesh Ajmera talks about his engineering background
00:01:33
About the session
FEATURING
Dinesh Ajmera
Head of Engineering & Site lead, Atlassian
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Daily Dispatch by YourStory | How is Spotify tapping into the Indian music market?
00:14:43
Vinita Bali on her perspective of life
00:03:52
Adani Wilmar Dy CEO on building long term teams with average but passionate performers
00:04:22
Sumant Sinha talks about setting up ReNew Power
00:01:57
Manoj Bajpayee talks about working at the fringe and his driving force to be an actor
00:03:35
Alia Bhatt talks about her brand's emphasis on sustainability
00:01:28