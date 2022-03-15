Divya Amarnath, Senior Group Leader - Leadership and Organisation Development, Infosys Leadership Institute, speaks about the influence of her parents and early experiences in developing a wholesome personality. Her interview was a part of the ‘I am the future’ series - YourStory’s collaboration with Infosys wherein business leaders share their journeys in the hope to inspire more women to join the workforce and take up leadership roles.
Divya Amarnath speaks about importance of striking a balance between head and heart for wholesome development
