Dr R.A. Mashelkar explains why it’s not the time for recovery but for reinvention
Sharing positive narratives that have emerged amidst the current crisis, Dr R.A Mashelkar urges startups to innovate. Watch why he says, "Making impossible possible is your KRA.
12th May 2020
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
Sharing positive narratives that have emerged amidst the current crisis, Dr R.A Mashelkar urges startups to innovate. Watch why he says, "Making impossible possible is your KRA.
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com