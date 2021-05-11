Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Economist explains the definition of GDP
00:01:46
FEATURING
Paul Alapat
Chief Product Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners
Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Revant Bhate's tips for aspiring entrepreneurs
00:01:67
Gaurav Dua explains various investment options during COVID
00:04:05
Kunal Shah on keeping your curiosity uninhibited, free, and wild
00:03:64
Ask The Doc | Dr. Kishlay Anand MD MS
00:19:44
Siddharth Pai talks about using money to improve social wellbeing
00:03:86
Avendus Wealth CEO's investment thesis and outlook for startups post-lockdown
00:03:01