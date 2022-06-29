Ecosystem leaders decode the future-of-work playbook

The clear trend is that remote working is becoming the norm, and not the exception, accelerated by situations arising as a result of the pandemic and bolstered not only by the advent of new modern workplace technology and collaboration software, but by a workforce increasingly made up of millennials and Gen Z'ers who expect to be able to work remotely, and even go as far as to make career decisions based on this.

To decode the future-of-work and how tech is shaping the new remote working narrative, YourStory in association with Dell Technologies brought key voices from the tech ecosystem that are at the forefront of these narratives within their organisations, namely Sapna Sukumar, Vice President - HR, Cashfree Payments, India’s leading digital payments firm; Lalit Mangal, Cofounder and CEO, Airmeet - a company that’s billed as India’s alternative to Zoom; Komal Prajapathy, Chief of Tech and Product at BetterPlace, India's largest technology platform delivering digital solutions for blue-collar workforce management; Ravi Bhushan, Founder & CEO, BrightCHAMPS, an edtech platform for children to nurture mathematical and coding skills; Sandeep R. Vp HR, Kaleidofin, a wealth-tech platform reaching out to 600 million underbanked Indians; and Sudiip K Goswami, Director & GM - Dell Technologies.