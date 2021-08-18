Edelweiss WM CEO rationalizes why private market valuations do not seem too stretched
00:01:11
About the session

Edelweiss WM CEO rationalizes why private market valuations do not seem too stretched

FEATURING

Nitin Jain
CEO & MD, Edelweiss Wealth Management
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Sahil Gilani on Gits' startup investment strategy
00:01:53

Ankur Capital founder on the exits outlook in the Indian market
00:01:10

Saurabh Aggarwal on building a successful game
00:01:09

Ashish Fafadia explains why he is interested in the B2B startup space
00:01:31

Will the third of COVID-19 impact children? Cloud Nine Founder Dr R Kishore Kumar explains
00:25:29

Rahul Khanna on how exits are impacted by fund horizons
00:00:56