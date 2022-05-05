Digitalisation has enabled greater opportunities for innovation throughout the life-cycle of pharmaceutical products. There's a greater degree of connectivity and transparency, which has now imposed a closer and greater control over operations and quality, allowing faster decision-making. However, on the contrary, upgrading to Pharma 4.0 demands higher levels of security, owing to the increased vulnerability of interconnected automated systems.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Enabling digital capabilities in a highly regulated environment for building Pharma 4.0
00:44:56
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
The Success Story of The Souled Store
00:12:38
Going Global: Decoding The Story Of Indian D2C Brands’ Cross-Border Trade
00:25:19
Productivity and flexibility: The GoTo impact
00:22:51
Scale to Succeed | Measuring the impact of Agritech
00:50:17
How Cloud ERP Enables Digital Transformation for Startups
00:37:11
Banking Easy With AU Small Finance Bank.
00:16:27