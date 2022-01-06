Enterprises need diverse talent for differential thinking, explains Kyndryl India's Lingraju Sawkar

In this exclusive conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India– IBM's recently spun-off global technology services' division–talks about leadership perspective, injecting flexibility, speed and agility of a startup into the 100-year-old-stabilised organisation. "We are discovering and building our own culture around the teams and for us to take it through,” says Lingraju.

For enterprises to stay ahead in the cutting-edge technology space, Lingraju emphasises the importance of partnerships with other players to satisfy what customers want and what matters to them the most. “Building an ecosystem as a partner, and finding complementing capabilities that both of them bring will ensure that if you don't have it, you can always partner with someone and then other people are good in that area,” Lingraju opines.