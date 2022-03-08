Captain Shanthi S talks about drawing learnings from her experiences and training in the Indian Army in building her 22-year-long corporate career in marketing; and how traits such as developing connections and giving back to the society have helped her along the way. The conversation is a part of the ‘I am the future’ series, co-presented by YourStory and Infosys.
“The learning should never stop,” says ex-army officer, Captain Shanthi S of Infosys
