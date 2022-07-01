The future of entertainment in the experience economy - Part I

Led by Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO of YourStory, the ScaleUp India Roundtables in association with PayU, bring you deep-dive conversations on opportunities, challenges, scaling beyond audiences and geographies, and how to solve some of the biggest scale challenges.

In its second episode, we’re focussing on a hot topic that’s relevant to many participants in India’s booming entertainment and creator economy: The future of entertainment in the experience economy.

It’s an interesting time to be in the digital entertainment space! Given the phenomenal surge we’re seeing in the number of international and local players, new creators and the audience consuming that content, we’re only just beginning to see the birth of this new global creator economy that is now worth over $100 billion, and fueled by more than 50 million creators.

From connected TVs to mobile and on-demand media, digital content creators continue to maximise experiences while minimising costs for audiences.

This ScaleUp India Roundtable created in association with PayU, features Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer at MX Media; Gautam Raj Anand, Founder and CEO, Of Hubhopper; Shobhit Mohan, VP - Marketing & Branding, PayU India; Rajan Navani, Vice-Chancellor and Managing Director of JetSynthesys; and Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Gaana, in an insightful conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory.

With audiences looking for more personalised experiences, the first part of this two-part roundtable looks at the phonomenal emerging creator’s economy in india, how tech is playing a critical role in driving engagement and contextual experiences, while unpacking what this means for the future of entertainment in the experience economy,

