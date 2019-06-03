EDITIONS
Explore Stockholm – the city where creativity thrives

Stockholm is a world leading tech and creative hub, attracting some of the best talents in the world. Welcome to find out why they move to Stockholm, what our progressive values are all about, and how our ecosystem supports entrepreneurs who dare to dream of a better future. Stockholm is the creative capital that has never been anchored to the status quo. The city that produces more billion-dollar companies than any other place in the world, after Silicon Valley. But more importantly, the city that strives to be an impact unicorn factory, where companies leverage technology and entrepreneurship to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges. Sounds like a place for you? Welcome to explore Stockholm with Air India’s Non Stop Dreamliner flights from Delhi!

