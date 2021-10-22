Fabulous Workplaces: 3SC, a bootstrapped startup that started its journey in 2021, went on to become one of the first Indian companies to offer data analytics in supply chain management. Today, as a global player, the company is on a fast lane to growth. Watch how the company nurtures its talent and helps them grow along.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Fabulous Workplaces: 3SC
00:04:35
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
The mobility sector’s tech edge
00:29:20
Deepak Jayaraman on making the right choices for long-lasting impact on your business
00:14:45
Non-Personal Data Governance and the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019
00:00:00
Curodoc: The story of quality healthcare at every doorstep
00:15:36
Unlocking business impact with cloud solutions
00:28:44
How open-source tools are reshaping the technology industry
00:29:17