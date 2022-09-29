Freecharge's Merchant Cash Advance seeks to build trust and bridge gaps in MSME Lending

MSMEs are a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the country. However, restricted access to formal banking capital, finance and credit and the effects of the pandemic have left the sector vulnerable. Freecharge is here to offer support and relief to the sector with the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA), with needed working capital and an easy repayment option. Siddharth Mehta, CEO, Freecharge, joins YourStory’s Senior Anchor Priya Sheth for an in-depth discussion on MSME lending.