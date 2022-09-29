Freecharge's Merchant Cash Advance seeks to build trust and bridge gaps in MSME Lending

00:10:15
About the session

MSMEs are a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the country. However, restricted access to formal banking capital, finance and credit and the effects of the pandemic have left the sector vulnerable. Freecharge is here to offer support and relief to the sector with the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA), with needed working capital and an easy repayment option. Siddharth Mehta, CEO, Freecharge, joins YourStory’s Senior Anchor Priya Sheth for an in-depth discussion on MSME lending.

See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

People management: The key to strengthen the innovation quotient of a company
00:35:38

How Windows 11 upgrade has improved my business productivity, Universe Power Systems’ Jeyalakshmi Venkatanarayan shares her story
00:09:43

Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies
00:26:53

Startup Dugout by Dell Technologies
00:25:00

Resilience over Risks for business continuity
00:36:41

Celebrating innovation with Comviva InnoNXT Tech Startup Challenge
00:05:26