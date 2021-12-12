Overcoming You: The only block to manifesting your dream | Shradha Sharma X Naveen Varshneya
00:31:15
About the session

In 2020, it was literally overnight that the world shifted bringing with it irreversible changes. It was a clarion call to re-evaluate our lives. To rethink many things we take for granted. The change also brought about uncertainty and with it fear, anxiety, and suffering.

In a quest to seek a fuller life, @Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, @YourStory, undertakes this journey to discover ways to heal.

In this episode of the #FullerLife, Shradha Sharma meets Naveen Varshneya, Founder, Curedemy, to find answers to help us navigate this uncertain phase.

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Vocal for local: Koo app sees boost in downloads
00:08:32

The grocery boom: What’s in store?
00:13:27

CollegeDekho: Watching out for the students
00:08:58

No Parking? Park+ is on its way to find you parking
00:06:14

A simple win: Charting Simpl’s growth strategies
00:08:23

How this Indian incubator and its ‘tribe’ of experts work closely with Web 3.0 startups on funding, advisory, community
00:19:53