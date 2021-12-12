In 2020, it was literally overnight that the world shifted bringing with it irreversible changes. It was a clarion call to re-evaluate our lives. To rethink many things we take for granted. The change also brought about uncertainty and with it fear, anxiety, and suffering.

In a quest to seek a fuller life, @Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, @YourStory, undertakes this journey to discover ways to heal.

In this episode of the #FullerLife, Shradha Sharma meets Naveen Varshneya, Founder, Curedemy, to find answers to help us navigate this uncertain phase.