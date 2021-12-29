The future of developer tools
00:42:32
About the session

A discussion on points such as the importance of advancing the tools and systems that engineers use everyday, innovations and breakthroughs in creating new programming languages, building tools and systems for better software creation, testing, operation and documentation, and more.

High performance computing and artificial intelligence often show complementary strengths and thus can benefit from each other. What’s next - Trends, challenges and how can there be more seamless synergies between the two functions?

