Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Gaurav Hinduja on dealing with negativity
00:00:26
FEATURING
Gaurav Hinduja
Co-Founder & MD, Capital Float
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Rajkumar Rao on the people and values that keep him grounded
00:01:20
Wingify's TWO core values
00:00:49
Munish Varma on India's supply-demand landscape and fundamentals for scaling
00:02:15
Mukesh Bansal talks about his journey from Myntra to launching CureFit
00:01:36
Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Monday 28th June 2021 | Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus
00:10:44
Anirudh Damani talks about recent book readings
00:01:03