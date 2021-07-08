Why getting the right Co-founders matters

In an engaging fireside chat with YourStory, Esha Tiwary, General Manager of Entrepreneur First India talks about how the programme helps aspiring entrepreneurs find the right co-founder and scale their ideas from scratch. She goes on to talk about EF's pioneered model of talent investing that supports ambitious and talented individuals to maximise their impact and accelerate their entrepreneurial journey. If you are an aspiring entrepreneur who’s looking to kickstart their startup journey, apply to the Entrepreneur First programme and get access to a network of technical and business co-founders and a wealth of expertise from startup veterans. Hurry! Last date to apply for the programme is July 15, 2021. https://bit.ly/2Uwomr4