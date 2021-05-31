Glance, the lock-screen mobile-first content platform at mobile advertising platform InMobi, is set to revolutionise the way ‘real India’ consumes content on their mobile phones – one unlock at a time. In a conversation with YourStory’s Shradha Sharma, InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari reveals how Glance is already redefining content consumption for 26 million daily active users and outlines his plans to touch 70-100 million in the next 12 months.
In a 'Glance': InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari reveals how Glance is redefining content consumption on mobile phones
