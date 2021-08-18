Building a global product company ground-up: Q&A with Nishant Patel, Founder & CTO, Contentstack

A leading content experience platform, Contentstack is trusted by thousands of large and medium enterprises across sectors all over the world — from Cisco to Sephora to McDonald’s. In this interview, Nishant Patel, Founder & CTO, Contentstack shares with us insights on what it took to build a product company ground-up, the role of open culture in driving innovations and how they are leveraging high-calibre talent beyond the top engineering schools.