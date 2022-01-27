Going ‘glocal’ to promote Indian artisans and weavers

Co-founded by Pushkar Shukla along with his wife and co-founder Akanksha Kanwal Shukla in June 2015, Beatitude is a luxury destination for handwoven, handcrafted, and designer sarees. Working with the aim of promoting Indian art and culture, Pune-based Beatitude works with a ‘glocal approach’ where it manufactures locally in India keeping in mind all the new global trends that are in vogue. YourStory caught up with Pushkar Shukla, Co-founder & Managing Director, Beatitude to know more about his brand, his vision for this segment, his entrepreneurial journey, and more.