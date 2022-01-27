Co-founded by Pushkar Shukla along with his wife and co-founder Akanksha Kanwal Shukla in June 2015, Beatitude is a luxury destination for handwoven, handcrafted, and designer sarees. Working with the aim of promoting Indian art and culture, Pune-based Beatitude works with a ‘glocal approach’ where it manufactures locally in India keeping in mind all the new global trends that are in vogue. YourStory caught up with Pushkar Shukla, Co-founder & Managing Director, Beatitude to know more about his brand, his vision for this segment, his entrepreneurial journey, and more.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Going ‘glocal’ to promote Indian artisans and weavers
00:25:03
About the session
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Playment by TELUS International: Poised at the cutting edge of data labelling for AI
00:21:20
Decoding 'Axis Nifty Next 50 Index Fund'
00:17:12
TheSoonicornSpotlight Episode 3: Cracking the Product-Market Fit Holy Grail
00:18:31
Tete-a-Tech with Dream11
00:43:07
Unlocking the power of data for media, entertainment & advertisement
00:46:24
Tech applications to recharge business
00:45:33