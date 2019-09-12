A

Happay leverages AWS solutions to help customers conveniently manage their expenses

By Aditya Ranade
12th Sep 2019
Happay was founded in 2012 with the idea to simplify payments and business expense management. They wanted to help businesses out with digital payments and link those payments with a spend management platform that would help them track their expenses effectively, control them better and gain insights on what payment trends are like. They wanted a proven established cloud solution and started the typical journey of startups where AWS offers credits, implementing some of the services and gradually moving our entire stack onto AWS. Watch how AWS enabled Happay to increase the speed and accuracy of their solutions and help customers conveniently manage their expenses.

